Kenyan 'Vampire' Serial Killer Escapes From Police Custody

Kenyan serial killer 'Vampire', who confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife, has escaped from police custody, authorities have reported. Collins Jumaisi Khalusha was being held at a police station in Nairobi after his arrest in July after 10 dismembered bodies and several body parts were discovered stuffed in plastic sacks in the Kware area.

On Tuesday morning, the 33-year-old, along with 12 other inmates, escaped after cutting through wire mesh in their cells and scaling the perimeter wall, said Mohamed Amin, head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

"This was a high-value suspect who was to face serious charges. We are investigating the incident and will take action accordingly," Mr Amin told AP. He described the incident as "unfortunate".

Khalusha confessed to luring, murdering and mutilating 42 women, including his wife, between 2022 and his arrest in July. He would put their body parts in plastic bags and dump them in a garbage dump. Police found evidence of his crimes at his residence. Among the objects recovered from him were a machete, gloves and nylon sacks.

Detectives also found mobile phones and identity cards belonging to the victims. The evidence suggested a calculated and planned approach to the killings, earning him the nickname "Kenyan Ted Bundy" due to the similarities with the infamous American serial killer.

Forensic examination of the bodies revealed gruesome details. Dr Johansen Oduor, a government pathologist, reported that most bags contained severed limbs and torsos, with only one body found intact. None of the victims had bullet wounds, but one was strangled. DNA analysis has identified two victims, while many remain unidentified due to advanced decomposition.

Khalusha was described as a "psychopathic serial killer with no respect for human life."

Meanwhile, Khalusha's lawyer has maintained his client's innocence, claiming he was tortured and forced to confess. Two other suspects arrested in connection with the case will return to court on August 26.