Kenya's 'Ted Bundy' Who Killed, Mutilated 42 Women, Including His Wife

When his house was searched, police found a machete, industrial rubber gloves, rolls of Sellotape, and nylon sacks, among other things. The man to whom this house belonged has confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife, and mutilating many of his victims, stuffing the body parts in sacks and dumping them in a scrapyard in Kenya's capital Nairobi.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, has been described as a "psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life." Khalusha's horrific acts have come to light amidst political turmoil and a rising wave of gender-based violence in the country.

The Discovery

The grisly discovery began when dismembered bodies of nine women were found at an abandoned quarry used as a rubbish dump in Nairobi's Mukuru slums. This site, a dumping ground for local residents, became the final resting place for many of Khalusha's alleged victims.

The suspect, who lived in a nearby decrepit room, confessed to luring, killing, and disposing of his victims on the ground.

The Arrest

The Kenyan police arrested Khalusha days after the discovery. Prosecutors confirmed that Khalusha had confessed to the murders, including that of his wife. The victims were killed between 2022 and the date of Khalusha's arrest.

At Khalusha's residence, detectives found several mobile phones, identity cards, and nylon sacks similar to those used to wrap the victims' bodies. This evidence pointed to a methodical and premeditated series of killings, which has prompted some to dub him the "Kenyan Ted Bundy".

The Victims

Among the victims was Josephine Owino, a 26-year-old hair braider from Mukuru Kwa Njenga. Owino disappeared after receiving a phone call one morning. Her sister, Peris Keya, searched for her, eventually reaching the dumping ground, where she convinced local men to search for bodies. Their efforts uncovered sacks containing mutilated remains.

Forensic examination of the bodies revealed shocking details. According to Dr Johansen Oduor, a government pathologist, most sacks contained amputated limbs and torsos. Only one intact body was found, and none of the corpses bore bullet wounds. One victim had been strangled. DNA analysis has identified two of the bodies, though many remain unidentified due to advanced decomposition.

Police Scrutiny And A Big Allegation

The Kenyan police force has been criticised for failing to act on reports of missing women. The fact that the dumping ground is situated near a police station has raised questions about police oversight and competence.

The revelation of these murders has rattled Kenya, a country already dealing with political unrest and economic challenges. Protests against tax hikes and government corruption have been widespread, with many fearing that the authorities are using Khalusha's case to divert attention from political issues. This skepticism is fueled by Khalusha's lawyer, John Maina Ndegwa, who claims that his client was abused by officers and coerced into confessing.

During his first court appearance, his lawyer demanded that Khalusha receive medical attention, alleging mistreatment by the police. The court has granted an extension for Khalusha's detention, allowing investigators more time to build their case.