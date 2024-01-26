Who Was Kenneth Eugene Smith, US Prisoner Executed With Nitrogen Gas

Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was on death row for more than three decades

The southern US state of Alabama on Thursday put to death a convicted murderer using nitrogen gas. It's the first time the controversial method - criticised by human rights advocates - has been used in the country.

Kenneth Eugene Smith was executed by a method called nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing the person to suffocate.

A Murder Convict

Smith, 58, was on death row for more than three decades after being convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of a pastor's wife.

Smith and his aide, John Parker, were convicted of the 1988 murder of Elizabeth Sennett for which they were each paid $1,000. Parker was executed by lethal injection in 2010.

Charles Sennett, who had hired Smith and Parker for his wife's murder, killed himself a week after her death.

Smith was subjected to a botched execution attempt in 2022, when prison officials were unable to set intravenous lines to administer a lethal injection. In an interview with National Public Radio in December last year, Smith had said he was "absolutely terrified" about his upcoming execution and was still suffering "trauma" because of the previous failed attempt.

How Was He Executed

A respirator mask was placed over his face to pump pure nitrogen to pump into his lungs instead of oxygen. The process lasted for about 22 minutes before he suffocated to death,

He "began writhing and thrashing for approximately two to four minutes, followed by around five minutes of heavy breathing," media witnesses said.

Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm told reporters that it appeared Smith was "holding his breath as long as he could" and that there was "involuntary movement" and gasping, which was "expected."

Smith had a last meal of steak, hash browns and eggs Thursday morning.

His Last Words

His wife and other relatives were present at his execution when he gestured towards them, "I love you." Five journalists were allowed to watch the execution through glass as media witnesses.

Smith's last words were, "Tonight, Alabama caused humanity to take a step backward," according to the CBS, whose reporter witnessed the execution.