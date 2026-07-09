Keir Starmer Claims Turkey's Erdogan Gifted Pistols To Fellow NATO Leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered a pistol as a gift to each of his fellow leaders who attended this week's NATO summit in Ankara, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday.

Starmer, speaking to British reporters on his flight home, said the pistols were inscribed with the name of each leader and accompanied by a box of ammunition.

Starmer's comments were reported by the Press Association.

Starmer said he had to leave his gift in Turkey because importing it into Britain would be illegal, despite a letter from Erdogan lifting export controls on the weapons.

The NATO summit was the last major international event for Starmer, who announced his resignation on June 22.

He will remain in office until a new prime minister is chosen within the ruling Labour Party, with former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham seen as the likely pick.

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