Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos's Fiancee To Fly To Space On Blue Origin Rocket

Pop star Katy Perry and journalist Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to billionaire Jeff Bezos, are set to join an all-female crew on Blue Origin's next suborbital spaceflight, the company announced Thursday.

Blue Origin, founded by Bezos, began launching tourists and celebrities to space in 2021 and recently conducted the first orbital test flight of its larger rocket, New Glenn.

