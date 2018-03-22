Google Doodle Celebrates The 98th Birthday Of Geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi

Named after her, the Saruhashi's Table is a method for gauging the concentration of carbonic acid in water. It has proved invaluable to oceanographers across the world. Saruhashi graduated from the Imperial Women's College of Science, today known as the Toho University, in 1943. She then went on to earn a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Tokyo in 1957. Saruhashi was the first woman to earn a doctorate in chemistry from the university. At the request of the Japanese government, the the Geochemical Laboratory at the university analysed and monitored radioactivity in ocean water after the Bikini Atoll nuclear tests in 1954.
Comments
Saruhashi was the first woman to have received the honour of being named to the Science Council of Japan and was also the first woman to have received Japan's Miyake Prize for geochemistry. She died of pneumonia at the age of 87, at her home in Tokyo.