Kate Middleton To Miss Major Military Display Amid Cancer Treatment: Report

Catherine, Princess of Wales, will not be resuming her royal duties with an appearance at the Colonel's Review next month as she continues her treatment for cancer, CNN reported.

The ceremonial display, scheduled for June 8 in London, serves as the dress rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, the official birthday parade for the King, set for June 15.

Concerns linger regarding Kate Middleton's attendance at the highly anticipated Trooping the Colour event, a spectacle renowned for its grandeur and tradition.

Anticipation had mounted for the 42-year-old royal's participation, given her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, whose regimental flags will be trooped during this year's ceremony, according to CNN.

In her absence, Lt Gen James Bucknall will assume the responsibility of taking the salute. Bucknall, a seasoned military officer with over 45 years of service, brings his wealth of experience to the occasion.

Princess Catherine's public engagements have been suspended since December, with hopes for her return dashed after her cancer diagnosis and subsequent commencement of chemotherapy in March.

A royal source revealed to CNN that she would only resume her frontline royal duties upon clearance from her medical team.

Speculation had also swirled around King Charles's participation in Trooping the Colour, given his ongoing cancer treatment. However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed his attendance.

In a slight departure from tradition, the 75-year-old monarch will review the troops from a carriage, alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. This adjustment aligns with the palace's commitment to accommodating the King's health needs.

Charles's own battle with cancer was disclosed in February, but recent public engagements signal his gradual return to royal duties amid ongoing treatment.

The Trooping the Colour celebration typically culminates with members of the royal family appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowds, a cherished tradition sure to evoke enthusiasm despite Catherine's absence, CNN reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)