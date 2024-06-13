Kate Middleton May Reappear In Public This Weekend: Report

Kate is now said to be considering a surprise appearance at the King's annual birthday parade. (File)

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has hinted at a potential return to public life this weekend, according to The Independent. This comes just days after reports suggested she would be absent from public view for the rest of the year due to health issues, possibly due to her cancer treatment.

However, latest reports suggest a possible change in plans. The Princess of Wales is now said to be considering a surprise appearance at the King's annual birthday parade on Saturday, 15 June.

Earlier, in a heartfelt letter, she had expressed regret over missing the final Trooping the Colour rehearsal (the Colonel's Review).

Kate Middleton is the Honourary Colonel of the Irish Guards. In her letter addressed to the Regiment, she wrote, “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment,” hoping that she would be “able to represent you all once again very soon.”

The Princess of Wales has been absent from public appearances for several months. On March 22, she revealed her cancer diagnosis after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. The specific type of cancer has not been disclosed, but Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate began preventive chemotherapy in late February. She has stayed out of the public eye ever since and the palace says she will only return to duties when cleared by her doctors.

Last week, Prince William shared a positive update on Kate's health, nearly three months after she announced her cancer diagnosis.

While speaking with World War II veterans in Portsmouth, England, a veteran asked the Prince of Wales if Kate was improving. He replied, "Yes," before adding, "She would've loved to be here today."