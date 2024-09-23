Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton attended a church service near Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance on Sunday after completing her chemotherapy. The 42-year-old royal, accompanied by her husband Prince William, attended a church service with King Charles III and Queen Camilla near their Balmoral estate in Scotland.

In photos published by The Sun, Kate was seen in the passenger seat of a car driven by the Prince of Wales, who wore a navy suit and blue tie for the occasion. It marked her return to public duties after a period of absence due to cancer treatment.

On September 9, the Princess of Wales shared that she finished her chemotherapy six months after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. Her revelation came just weeks after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III was also undergoing cancer treatment. In her announcement, Kate stated that she was optimistic about her recovery, adding her journey to complete health would be gradual, with plans to participate in limited engagements through the end of the year.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Kate shared in a video. “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. It brings a new perspective on everything.”

Earlier this week, Princess Kate quietly resumed her royal duties. For the first time since March, the Princess of Wales held a private meeting with team members from Kensington Palace and the Centre for Early Childhood at Windsor Castle.

Despite stepping away from most royal duties during her treatment, Kate made two public appearances earlier in the year. In June, she participated in the Trooping the Colour military parade on King Charles' birthday. The Princess also attended the men's final at Wimbledon in July, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.