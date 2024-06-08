Kate Middleton Apologises For Missing Parade, Hopes To Be Back 'Very Soon'

Kate Middleton is colonel of the Irish Guards, who are taking part in Colonel's Review (File)

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, has written to an army regiment to apologise for missing a military parade on Saturday, adding that she hoped to be back very soon.

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I'm unable (to) take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," Kate Middleton wrote in a letter to the head of the Irish Guards regiment.

"Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon," she wrote in the letter, dated June 3 and posted on social media platform X on Saturday by the Irish Guards regiment.

Britain's Prince William, who is heir to the throne, said last month that Kate, his wife, was "doing well". She said in March she was having treatment after cancer was found following abdominal surgery at the start of the year.

The Colonel's Review takes place a week before a higher-profile parade to mark the birthday of the monarch, part of the Trooping the Colour celebrations. Kate is colonel of the Irish Guards, who are taking part in the event.

