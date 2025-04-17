"Kashmir's Only Relation With Pakistan...": India On Pak Army Chief's "Jugular Vein" Remark

India has rubbished comments by the Pakistani army chief who claimed Kashmir was Islamabad's "jugular vein". In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told reporters that Pakistan's "only relationship with Kashmir" is to vacate the illegally occupied territory.

"How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistanis based abroad, Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir said they were the country's ambassadors and must not forget that they belong to a "superior ideology and culture".

"You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid," General Munir said.

Speaking about Kashmir, General Munir said, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."