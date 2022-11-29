Kanye West Storms Out Of Podcast During Discussion On His Anti-Semitic Remarks

The rapper has hinted that he will be running for president in 2024

American rapper Kanye West recently walked out of a sit-down interview with podcaster Tim Pool on Monday after the host asked about his anti-semitic remark.

"To come in here - I feel like it's a set-up to be like defending ... I'm literally going to walk the F off the show, if I'm sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, 'You can't say it was Jewish people that did it,'" the rapper said moments before walking out of the studio while he was in the middle of a live interview on the "Timcast IRL" podcast.

Watch the video here:

Ye got up and left the @Timcast studio less than 10 minutes into the show when Tim pushed back on the claims he made that Jewish people control the world and are responsible for harming him. pic.twitter.com/NItWMHFHSi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2022

The rapper has hinted that he will be running for president in 2024 and wants Donald Trump to be his running mate. During the interview with Mr Pool, West revealed that a dinner has been scheduled with former US President Donald Trump.

During his brief time in the show, he said, "I would have never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump."

He added, "I'm on Trump's side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he's known for lying."

"I went into the trenches for Trump ... There is no one in my position that wore that hat," the rapper said while referencing the iconic red "Make America Great Again" hat.

The artist, who goes by the name Ye, posted Thursday a swirling symbol on his Twitter account with "Ye" and the number 24, apparently representing 2024, the year of the next US presidential election.

Then the rapper posted a video of himself speaking about a meeting this week with the former president in Florida.

"I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about (was) me asking him to be my vice president," West said.

"Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I'm going to lose," West said. "I'm like, hold on Trump, you're talking to Ye."

West is a veteran at garnering publicity -- and dabbling in politics. He ran for president in 2020, but got fewer than 70,000 votes, coming in seventh place.

Last month, German sportswear giant Adidas severed its lucrative tie-up with West after the star made anti-Semitic statements.

Adidas later said the termination of ties with West had forced it to slash its forecast of net income for 2022 by half. West had helped Adidas develop its successful "Yeezy" line of clothing.

Paris fashion house Balenciaga and US clothing retailer Gap have also ended ties with West, who appeared at a Paris fashion show last month wearing a shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter," a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter racial equality movement.

