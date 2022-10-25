Kanye West Documentary Scrapped, Johnny Depp's Lawyer Refuses To Work With Rapper

Instagram and Twitter have already restricted Kanye West's accounts.

Kanye West has been dropped by talent agency CAA as part of the fallout from the ongoing erratic behaviours, and the anti-semitic comments he made earlier this month, according to a report in Variety. A completed documentary about Mr West will be shelved over the comments he made, the outlet further said quoting MRC Studio. This comes weeks after Instagram and Twitter announced that they have restricted Mr West's accounts over the posts slammed as anti-semitic. Both the platforms said the rapper has violated their policies, in fact Instagram deleted the content from his account.

"This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform," Variety quoted MRC Studio executive as saying.

"Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years - the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain," the executive further said.

Rolling Stone, meanwhile, reported that Camille Vasquez, who represented actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial earlier this year, has also decided to quit working with Mr West. She had agreed to work with the rapper last week. The attorney took the decision after Mr West refused to remove his anti-semitic statements.

The controversial tweet, which was deleted by Twitter and not pulled back by the rapper, read, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," in apparent reference to a US military readiness code known as DEFCON.

Mr West, a Black artist who now goes by Ye, also stirred controversy by wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during the Paris Fashion Week, in a misappropriation of the slogan "Black Lives Matter."

The phrase "Black Lives Matter" became a rallying cry for protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

