Watch: Kamala Harris's Witty Reply Stumps Hecklers Backing Trump, Crowd Applauds

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris silenced hecklers at her rally in Wisconsin by asking Donald Trump supporters who were disrupting her campaign to "go to the smaller one down the street", earning a big applause from the rest of the crowd gathered there.

On social media however, there were mixed reactions. One X user commented, "That's MY POTUS", while another claimed, "We know she set that up. It was fake. She's not a good actress!"

This took place when Harris slammed Donald Trump for his position on the sensitive topic of abortion and for his selection of Supreme Court appointees who further helped overrule Roe vs Wade.

While she was on the topic, 'Make America Great Again' or 'MAGA' supporters started shouting, "You lie, you lie!". Harris paused for a few seconds before retorting, "Oh you guys are at the wrong rally!", the crowd burst into applause and laughter.

Wisconsin is one of the seven key swing states that will put a nail on the coffin for this year's presidential elections and Harris' rally at La Crosse was her effort to bond with the people of the state while addressing key issues.

At another rally, she appealed to female voters, maintaining that Trump "has no idea" about women's healthcare and that "everybody did not want Roe vs Wade overturned", as Trump has asserted. She added, "Women are dying of sepsis because they did not get the healthcare they need. It just gets more unbelievable sometimes. And now the man calls himself the 'father of IVF'. I mean, what does that even mean?"

Donald Trump has a razor-thin advantage over Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, leading by less than one percentage point, according to the latest average of polls from Decision Desk HQ and The Hill.

