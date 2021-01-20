Kamala Harris Posts Video Tribute To Mother, 'Women Who Came Before Me'

Kamala Harris said her mother is "the woman most responsible for my presence here today"

Shortly before her historic oath as US Vice President, Kamala Harris posted a moving video tribute to her Indian mother and all the "women who came before me".

The video, a montage of all the women who influenced Kamala Harris, played along with her words from her first speech after winning the election in November.

I'm here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

"I'm here today because of the women who came before me. And to the woman most responsible for my presence here today - my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who is always in our hearts," Kamala Harris says as snapshots of her family and her campaign flit across the screen.

"When she came here from India at the age of 19, maybe she didn't quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible. So, I'm thinking about her and about the generations of women - Black women. Asian, White, Latina, and Native American women throughout our nation's history who have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality, liberty, and justice for all, including the Black women, who are too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy.

"All the women who worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century: 100 years ago with the 19th Amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now, in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard.

"Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision - to see what can be unburdened by what has been - I stand on their shoulders," she said.

Later tonight, she becomes the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest US office.

The post won thousands of likes within minutes, with some proclaiming with pride: "Our new Vice President".