Kamala Harris Veep Pick Tim Walz Involved In Highway Crash, JD Vance Reacts

Tim Walz, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee and Minnesota Governor, was in a crash involving multiple cars around 13:00 (local time) on Monday in Milwaukee, reports said.

Governor Walz escaped unharmed, as he was in a front vehicle, while the rear press vans with members of the media who travelled with him were impacted in the crash. At least one person, a pool reporter, reportedly suffered a broken arm and required medical attention.

Photo Credit: Credit: X/@JohnCremeansUSA

The collision took place when one press van was struck from behind, causing it to crash into the car ahead. As reported by the BBC, the reporters claimed to have been "violently thrown forward" after being hit from behind.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, reportedly contacted Tim Walz to ensure his safety. Republican Vice Presidential candidate and Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Hoping everyone's OK".

Addressing the situation at a Labor Day event shortly after the crash, Walz expressed relief that all involved were expected to recover, thanking first responders for their swift assistance.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.