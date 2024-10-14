"Donald Trump Should Do The Same": Kamala Harris After Releasing Medical Report

Democrat US presidential nominee Kamala Harris today challenged her Republican rival Donald Trump to release his medical records, a day after she was found in "excellent health" and fit for the presidency.

"Yesterday, I released my medical records. Donald Trump should do the same," she wrote on X.



“I invite the public to watch his rallies and be the decision maker on his acuity,” she said in the video attached to the tweet.

At a rally in North Carolina, she also urged voters to question Trump's transparency regarding his health and policy plans. She claimed that crucial information was needed for making informed choices in the upcoming election.



“Check this out,” Harris said during the rally. “He refuses to release his medical records. I've done it. Every other presidential candidate in the modern era has done it.”

Harris's comments highlight the age gap between her and Trump, who at 78 is the oldest presidential nominee in US history.



She also criticised Trump for declining to participate in a second debate and for cancelling an interview with CBS News' “60 Minutes.”



“He is unwilling to meet for a second debate,” Harris said in the rally. “And here's the thing, it makes you wonder. Why does his staff want him to hide away? One must question, are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America?”



Kamala Harris' medical report, released on Saturday, describes her as a "healthy 59-year-old female" with seasonal allergies and urticaria (hives). In contrast, Donald Trump's medical history remains undisclosed.



Trump previously indicated he would release his medical records, telling CBS News in August, “Oh sure, I would do that very gladly.”



However, the Trump campaign released a statement on Saturday, with a letter from his physician confirming he was in “excellent” overall health, with physical exams in the “normal range” and “exceptional” cognitive test results. The Trump campaign also included two letters from Ronny Jackson, Trump's former White House physician, providing updates on Trump's condition following his gunshot wound in July.



Kamala Harris is keenly focused on North Carolina, a crucial battleground state that hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since Barack Obama in 2008. Polls indicate that North Carolina is a toss-up, and a Democratic win could complicate Trump's path to the 270 electoral votes required for victory.