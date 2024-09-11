Kamala Harris Shakes Hands With Trump As Rivals Meet For 1st Time

"Kamala Harris, Let's have a good debate," she said as she introduced herself.

Ahead of a game-changing presidential debate, US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris walked over to her Republican rival Donald Trump and shook hands with him. This was the first time two US presidential candidates have shaken hands since 2016.

The debate also marks the first time the two candidates have met each other face-to-face.

As the two rivals entered the debate stage, Trump headed to his podium on the left to take his place. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, crossed the stage, walked up to him and held out her hand.

"Kamala Harris, Let's have a good debate," she said as she introduced herself to the former president.

"Nice to see you, let's have fun," Trump replied and the two shook hands.

"Thank you," Harris said.

Right off the bat, tonight's debate starts on a different foot than the Biden/Trump debate in June-- Harris goes for a handshake, introducing herself to Trump while saying, "Let's have a good debate." Trump responds, "Nice to see you-- have fun." pic.twitter.com/QVX8hoX8u6 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 11, 2024

While there is no rule that require the two candidates to shake hand, it does mark a gesture of civility ahead of what is usually a politically brutal face-off.

The high-stakes debate began with a fiery jab by the 78-year-old Republican who called Harris a "Marxist" and claimed that she and President Joe Biden had allowed "millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums."

Harris jibed the former US president several time by calling him a "convicted felon", "friend of dictators" and saying that he used "race to divide the American people."

She said Trump's own former White House security officials have called him a "disgrace." "World leaders are laughing at Donald Trump," she added.

The crucial debate comes only 56 days before the election in what has been a narrow race to the White house.

The last presidential debate in June resulted in Joe Biden pulling out of his reelection campaign and nominating Harris to take his place instead.

Almost all polls have shown the two candidates in a tight neck-and-neck contest.

The debate proved to be a critical chance for the two rivals to battle it out before the US goes to vote on November 5.