Kamala Harris Leads Trump By 5 Points In Latest Poll Survey

The poll found Harris had widened her lead since a July 22-23 Reuters/Ipsos survey.

Democrat Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump 42% to 37% in the race for the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, according to an Ipsos poll published on Thursday.

The poll found Harris had widened her lead since a July 22-23 Reuters/Ipsos survey, which found her up 37% to 34% over Trump.

The nationwide poll of 2,045 U.S. adults, conducted Aug. 2-7, found 4% of those surveyed backed independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., down from 10% in July.

Ipsos conducted the August poll independently from Reuters. The poll, conducted online, had a margin of error of around 3 percentage points.

Harris entered the race on July 21 when President Joe Biden, 81, folded his campaign and endorsed Harris following a disastrous debate performance on June 27 against Trump.

