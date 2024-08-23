'Kamala Harris Is Our Auntie': All About US Vice President's Nieces And Nephews

Meena Harris is daughter of Kamala Harris' sister Maya.

US Vice President Kamala Harris' godson, niece and nephew - Alexander Hudlin, Arden Emhoff and Jasper Emhoff - participated in the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday. The three gave a speech about their "auntie", following a speech by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the United Center in Chicago. They shared some stories about their relationship with her growing up. "Kamala Harris is our auntie," Jasper said, while Arden continued, "She'll be a president who cares for all of us."

According to People, Kamala Harris has one sister, Maya Harris, who is the mother of Meena Harris. The vice president is also an aunt to nieces and nephews on her husband Doug Emhoff's side, including his brother Andrew Emhoff's daughter Arden and son Jasper. Mr Emhoff also has a sister, Jackie, who has children as well. In addition to being an aunt, Ms Harris is also a great-aunt to Ms Meena's daughters, Amara and Leela.

Now, as Kamala Harris' nieces and nephews take centre stage at the DNC, here's everything to know about them

Meena Harris

Meena Harris, daughter of Kamala Harris' sister Maya, has been open about growing up in an all-women household from her mother and aunt to her grandmother, Shyamala Gopalan. According to the outlet, she described what it was like having "incredible women of colour running around" and how they inspired her to be ambitious.

"They were all in service and had a purpose. I appreciate that even more as an adult just how informative that was for me and I think about how I'm raising my own children, not only how I can carry that legacy forward but also that my kids in many good ways are growing up in a different environment," Meena Harris said.

According to Newsweek, the 39-year-old is the founder and CEO of Phenomenal, a consumer and media company. She is also a lawyer and author and has worked on her aunt's 2022 presidential campaign.

Jasper Emhoff

Jasper Emhoff is the son of Doug Emhoff's brother, Andy. Emhoff has a sister as well. He grew up in Santa Cruz, California. Like is cousin, he is also building an impressive career for himself after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2023 with a degree in computer science.

Since graduating, Jasper started working as a machine learning engineer at Stealth Startup, People reported.

Arden Emhoff

Arden Emhoff is Jasper's sister. She made a rare public appearance on Wednesday when she spoke in favour of her aunty at the DNC. Arden shared how "even as a kid, Auntie made me feel that I was seen, that my words are important, that I am important and loved".

"I know she will value others perspectives no matter their age or background," Arden said. "Let's win this thing."

Kamala Harris' great-nieces

The vice president is a great-aunt to Ms Meena's daughters, Amara and Leela. The two little girls made headlines for dressing up like the vice president, including donning fur coats to Ms Harris' inauguration in 2021. Leela also twinned with her aunt at this year's DNC as well. She reportedly wore a tan suit inspired by Kamala Harris' bespoke tan wood suit.

