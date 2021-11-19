Kamala Harris Held US Presidency For 1 Hour 25 Minutes: White House

White House said President Biden resumed his duties at 11:35 am. (File)

Vice President Kamala Harris held presidential powers for a total of one hour and 25 minutes while President Joe Biden was under anesthetic, the White House said Friday.

The White House press office said that official letters to Congress declaring the temporary transfer of power were sent at 10:10 am (1510 GMT).

"The president resumed his duties at 11:35 am," (1635 GMT), the White House said in a statement.

