"We Should All Be Concerned": Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump "Unstable"

Democrat's US presidential nominee Kamala Harris attacked her Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday, calling him "unstable" and questioning the 78-year-old former president's fitness for office. In an interview with right-wing Fox News, Harris, 59, blasted Trump - the oldest major-party presidential candidate ever - for threatening to use the military against internal enemies.

"He has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after the people who are engaged in peaceful protest. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him," she said.

"He is unstable, and we should all be concerned," she told the interviewer Bret Baier.

During the half-hour sit-down interview, Harris clashed with Baier on several issues and repeatedly asked "may I finish" when he talked over her answers.

She was also pressed on comments she made last week when she said she could not think of anything she would have done differently from US President Joe Biden during his four years in the White House.

"My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," Harris, who became her party's nominee after 81-year-old Biden dropped out in July.

She said she would bring "fresh and new ideas".

"I represent a new generation of leadership," she added.

Asked when she had first noticed that Biden's mental acuity had "diminished" before he quit the race following a disastrous debate with Trump, the Democrat turned the subject back to the Republican.

"Bret, Joe Biden is not on the ballot. And Donald Trump is," she said.

After her interview, the Trump campaign released a statement calling it a "train wreck."

Harris Asks Trump To Release Medical Report

Kamala Harris this week challenged Donald Trump to release his medical records, days after she was found in "excellent health" and fit for the presidency.

According to a medical report published by the White House on Saturday, Harris "possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

"Yesterday, I released my medical records. Donald Trump should do the same," she wrote on X on Monday.

"I invite the public to watch his rallies and be the decision maker on his acuity," she said in a video attached to the tweet.

As Harris ramped up pressure for details on the physical health and mental acuity of Trump ahead of the US Presidential elections in November, Trump's campaign issued a statement saying he was also "in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief".

A journalist had asked Trump in August whether he would release his medical records and he replied, "Oh sure, I would do that very gladly, sure."

He, however, has not released any detailed medical records since then.