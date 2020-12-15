Kabul's Deputy Governor Killed In A Blast In Afghanistan: Official

Mahboobullah Mohebi, the deputy governor was travelling with his security guards when the blast occurred. Two guards were injured in the blast.

No militant group has made an immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Kabul:

A bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital city killed the deputy governor of Kabul on Tuesday, security officials said, adding a sticky bomb was attached to his car by unknown assailants.

Mahboobullah Mohebi, the deputy governor was travelling with his security guards when the blast occurred. Two guards were injured in the blast.

No militant group has made an immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Last week an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul while he was on his way to work.
 

