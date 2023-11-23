Justin Trudeau Says Canada-US Bridge Explosion 'Very Serious Situation'

here was a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge crossing, Justin Trudeau said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a vehicle explosion at a Canada-US border crossing near Niagara Falls on Wednesday represents "a very serious situation."

"This is obviously a very serious situation at Niagara Falls. There was a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge crossing," he told the House of Commons.

