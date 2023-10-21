'Shame On You': Justin Trudeau Booed In Canada Mosque Over Israel-Hamas War

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash during his recent visit to a mosque in Toronto due to his response to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The video of the Prime Minister encountering the angry crowd has gained widespread attention and gone viral on various social media platforms.

According to The Toronto Sun, Trudeau attended a mosque on Friday in the Etobicoke area of Toronto, a visit the Prime Minister's Office did not tell the media about in advance and which, as of Friday evening, had still not appeared on his public itinerary. However, later, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Trudeau's visit to the International Muslims Organization of Toronto, stating that it was to show support for those affected in the Muslim community by the events in the Middle East.

Several people posted the video to X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that depicts a brief moment during the visit, in which some people gathered in the mosque are heard saying "shame" and urging a facilitator not to let Trudeau speak at the podium. The video shows Trudeau addressing the dozens gathered, thanking them for allowing him to "pray alongside you in this difficult time."

PM Justin Trudeau embarrassed and rejected from Canada Mosque pic.twitter.com/8NUhjYrzyr — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) October 20, 2023

The video also depicted protesters assembled outside the mosque as Prime Minister Trudeau was departing. The protesters were urging the Prime Minister to advocate for a ceasefire in the conflict.

"Everyone is hurt and hurting; everyone is grieving; everyone is scared of what this means," Trudeau told reporters on Friday in Brampton, Ontario, when asked if his caucus is at odds over how the Liberals should respond.

The Toronto Sun reported that Toronto-area Liberal MP Salma Zahid, who is chair of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, had written a letter to the Canadian PM that laid out certain demands in consideration of 33 MPs.

The letter demands Canada join the call for an immediate ceasefire, help facilitate the opening of a humanitarian corridor, and stand up for international law. It was signed by 23 backbench Liberal MPs, eight NDP MPs, and both Green Party MPs.

"International law is clear that innocent civilians and all those not taking part in the fighting must on no account be attacked and must be spared and protected," the letter said.

On Thursday, a dozen Muslim, Jewish, and Arab MPs from the Liberal caucus met to discuss the conflict.

Israel declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian group killed 1,400 Israelis in a brazen attack on October 7. Hamas, which Canada considers a terrorist organization, has control over the Gaza Strip, according to The Toronto Sun.

Tensions have risen across the Middle East as Israel has retaliated with airstrikes and cut off the Palestinian territory's access to water, food, and electricity. The United Nations says this violates international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies)