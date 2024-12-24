Justin Baldoni Loses Woman Advocacy Award Amid Blake Lively's Harassment Allegations

Amidst sexual harassment accusations from co-star Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni has been stripped of his Vital Voices award. Lively alleges Baldoni not only harassed her but also engaged in a campaign to destroy her reputation, the BBC reported.

The organisation announced Monday evening that it had rescinded the award. This decision follows a legal complaint from Blake Lively alleging "abhorrent conduct" by Baldoni, his studio, and their PR team, which the organization deemed inconsistent with its values."

Baldoni's legal team informed the BBC that the allegations are "categorically false" and explained that a crisis manager was hired because Lively allegedly threatened to sabotage the film unless her demands were met.

On 9 December, Baldoni received the Voices of Solidarity Award at an awards ceremony in New York, according to a statement from Vital Voices. Presented by comedian Hasan Minhaj, the award honours "remarkable men who have shown courage and compassion in advocating for women and girls."

Baldoni shared his gratitude for the recognition on Instagram, expressing that he was "deeply honoured and humbled" while emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to inspire future generations of men. "My hope is that we can teach our boys, while they are still young, that vulnerability is strength, sensitivity is a superpower, and empathy makes them powerful," he wrote.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, Vital Voices announced it had revoked the award and notified Baldoni of the decision.

Additionally, Baldoni has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, following these allegations.

Less than two weeks after the ceremony, Lively, best known for her role in the TV series Gossip Girl, filed a legal complaint. She alleged that Baldoni and his team had attempted to damage her public image following a meeting where she raised concerns about "repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour" by Baldoni and a producer on the film.