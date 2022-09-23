Jupiter To Be Closest To Earth On Monday In 59 Years. But There's More

The occurrence is set to take place as Jupiter will reach opposition. (Representational)

In what could be a treat for stargazers, Jupiter will be making its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. According to NASA, people will be able to see great views of the gas giant for the entire night of September 26.

Jupiter, which is approximately 600 million miles from Earth at its farthest point, will come as near as 367 million miles on September 26. The occurrence is set to take place as Jupiter will reach opposition, which means that it will rise in the east as the Sun sets in the west.

This phenomenon positions Earth between the Sun and Jupiter and makes the gas giant appear brighter and larger as compared to when it is observed during any other time of the year. Opposition can occur with astronomical objects other than Jupiter.

While opposition takes place every 13 months for Jupiter, this time it is going to be special for a reason. On Monday, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth which will coincide with opposition. Hence, stargazers can expect extraordinary views of the massive planet in the coming week.

“With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible. It's important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th-century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

In order to observe Jupiter's Great Red Spot and bands with extra detail, Mr Kobelski recommended a 4-inch or larger telescope. Using some filters in the green to blue range will help make the features more prominent, he added.

According to the astrophysicist, the rare sight can be best observed from high elevation area which is dark and dry. He added that the “views should be great for a few days before and after September 26.”