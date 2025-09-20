Advertisement

Judge Strikes Trump's $15 Billion Lawsuit Against The New York Times

US District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa, Florida, said Trump's complaint violated a federal civil procedure rule requiring a short and plain statement of why he should prevail.

Trump labelled New York Times as "virtual mouthpiece for the Radical Left Democrat Party."

A federal judge on Friday struck Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times over its content, calling it a "decidedly improper" effort to attack an adversary.

A complaint should "fairly, precisely, directly, soberly, and economically inform the defendants ... of the nature and content of the claims," Merryday wrote. "A complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective--not a protected platform to rage against an adversary."

Merryday gave Trump 28 days to file an amended complaint of no more than 40 pages. The White House and Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

