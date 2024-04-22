LinkedIn Ranks Top 10 Companies To Work For In The US

LinkedIn has released its annual list of top companies, revealing the best workplaces in the US. According to the platform's latest research, the best companies to work for cover industries from technology and healthcare to financial services. JP Morgan Chase & Co secured the top spot, with Verizon, Amazon, and Wells Fargo also making it to the top 10.

Here are the top 10 US companies

JP Morgan Chase & Co

Industry - Financial services

JP Morgan Chase & Co. is a global leader in the financial services sector, renowned for its range of banking, investment, and wealth management services. They have a rich history of over two centuries (1854) and have established themselves as a trusted advisor and partner to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company is committed to inclusivity and talent development, with new initiatives such as the Emerging Talent Program, which provides opportunities for candidates without university degrees, and Year Up, a tuition-free development program. Over 65% of Year Up participants turn into full-time roles.

Amazon

Industry - E-commerce company

Second on the list is Amazon, which has solidified its position as a global leader in retail, technology, and innovation. They have revolutionised the way people consume goods and services worldwide with a focus on customer satisfaction and convenience. Its new AI Ready programme, aiming to make AI education more accessible and inclusive, offers free training in generative AI to anyone interested, including its employees. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/linkedin-top-companies-2024-50-best-large-workplaces-grow-hmgye/

Wells Fargo

Industry - Financial services

Wells Fargo, a prominent player in the financial services industry, is recognised for its wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer financial services. It has a history dating back to 1852. Most roles at Wells Fargo prioritise skills over a college degree, with over 90% focusing on relevant capabilities. Their career development program offers training, networking, and mentorship to employees in entry-to-mid-level positions.

Deloitte

Industry - Professional Services, multinational company

Deloitte is one of the biggest leaders in professional services, offering expertise in audit, tax, consulting, and advisory. It has a presence in over 150 countries, and serves a diverse range of clients, providing strategic insights and solutions tailored to their needs. Deloitte's Project 120 has invested $1.4 billion to provide for employee learning and development.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Industry - Multinational professional services

PwC, or PricewaterhouseCoopers, is a multinational professional services network, providing a wide range of services including audit, tax, consulting, and advisory. PwC's 'Inclusion Networks' offer employees, having a shared background and interests, a supportive community.

UnitedHealth Group

Industry - Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare company dedicated to improving access to quality healthcare services. UnitedHealth Group provides its employees with robust health insurance plans covering 100% of in-network preventive medical and dental care. Additionally, accident, critical illness, and disability insurance coverage are also offered. UnitedHealth Group operates through two platforms — UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services, and Optum, which delivers information and technology-enabled health services. The company also gives employees health insurance plans covering 100% of in-network preventive medical, and dental care and insurance coverage of accidents, illnesses, and disability.

AT&T

Industry - Telecommunications

AT&T is a multinational telecommunications company known for its extensive range of services – wireless communication, internet, TV, and digital entertainment. They prioritise adaptability, customer focus, and collaboration in all their hires, no matter the role.

Verizon

Industry - Telecommunications

Verizon is also a telecommunications company known for its services, including wireless communication, internet, TV, and digital entertainment. Their 'Up to Speed' employee news program shows taped and live broadcasts, helping 'V Teamers' from across the business to share updates and talk about their work.

Moderna

Industry - Biotechnology, research

This is a biotechnology company recognised for its work in developing mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. Moderna is focused on providing a supportive work environment, with benefits like subsidised commuter expenses and pop-up daycare centres to prevent employee burnout.

Alphabet Inc

Industry - Holding companies

Alphabet is the parent company for many prominent subsidiaries, like Google, YouTube, Fitbit, Verily, and Waze. Google's co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, created Alphabet as a holding company to separate Google's various businesses and projects into different entities.