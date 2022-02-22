Journalist Reports On Russia-Ukraine Crisis in 6 Languages, Video Goes Viral

Journalist Philip Crowther reporting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the viral video.

A video of a journalist covering the Russia-Ukraine crisis has gone viral on social media. The reporter, Philip Crowther, is seen speaking on the latest developments on the issue in six languages.

Crowther was reporting on the event from Ukraine's capital Kyiv. He works as an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press.

Speaking about the border crisis for various news organisations, Crowther gave details in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

The journalist himself posted the montage of his work on Twitter on Monday, which garnered more than 1.8 million views in a single day. Till now, the video has been viewed by 3.7 million users.

The journalist has a YouTube channel on which he keeps sharing the videos of his multi-language coverage of various global news events.

Crowther has mentioned about his language proficiency on his LinkedIn profile as well: “US politics expert, fluent in global affairs, sports, and six languages: English, Spanish, French, Luxembourgish, German, and Portuguese.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Crowther completed his postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism from University of Arts in London in 2008. He holds a bachelor's degree in Hispanic Studies from King's College London.

In the experience section, Crowther mentions that his journalistic journey started as a Sports Reporter in El Pais Uruguay in 2006.

Crowther also has a website which says that he was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother. He is currently based in Washington, DC, where he covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics and current affairs, as well as reporting on breaking international news stories from around the world.