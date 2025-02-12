Jordan Vows To Take Gaza Kids, Rejects Trump Plan To Relocate Palestinians

Jordan's King Abdullah II told Donald Trump Tuesday that his country would take in some 2,000 sick children from war-torn Gaza but pushed back against the US president's plan to take over the Palestinian territory and send its population into exile.

"I reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all," Abdullah said on social media after the talks.

However, he told Trump that Egypt was working on a plan for how countries in the region could "work" with Trump on the proposal.

The Jordanian monarch also appeared to offer a sweetener to Trump, who had just the day before the visit floated the possibility of halting US aid to Jordan if it did not take refugees.

"One of the things that we can do right away is take 2,000 children, cancer children who are in a very ill state. That is possible," Abdullah said as Trump welcomed him and Crown Prince Hussein in the Oval Office.

Trump replied that it was "really a beautiful gesture" and said he didn't know about it before the Jordanian monarch's arrival at the White House.

The US leader stunned the world when he announced a proposal last week for the United States to "take over" Gaza, envisioning rebuilding the devastated territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East" -- but only after resettling Palestinians elsewhere, with no plan for them ever to return.

Abdullah urged patience and said that Egypt was coming up with a response and that Arab nations would then discuss it at talks in Riyadh.

"Let's wait until the Egyptians can come and present it to the president and not get ahead of ourselves," Abdullah said.

Trump retreated from his previous talk of an aid halt to Jordan and Egypt, saying: "I don't have to threaten that. I do believe we're above that."

- 'Tough guy' -

Trump however showed kept pushing his plan to "own" Gaza despite the fact that it is home to more than two million Palestinians, saying that it would be held under "US authority."

"We don't have to buy. We're going to have Gaza," Trump said.

"We're going to take it, we're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it."

But Trump, who made his fortune as a real estate tycoon did however deny that he would seek to personally develop property in Gaza. "No. I've had a great career in real estate," he said.

The meeting came as the Gaza ceasefire appears increasingly fragile, after Trump warned on Monday that "all hell" would break out if Hamas fails to release all hostages by Saturday.

Trump said he doubted that the Palestinian militant group would abide by the ultimatum -- but played down the risk of a longer threat to efforts to create a lasting peace between Israel and Hamas.

"It's not going to take a long time," Trump said. "A bully is the weakest person, and they're bullies. Hamas is bullies."

The Jordanian king and crown prince earlier met Trump's national security advisor, Mike Waltz.

King Abdullah is a key US ally but last week rejected "any attempts" to take control of the Palestinian territories and displace its people.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is expected to visit the White House later this week, urged on Tuesday the reconstruction of Gaza "without displacing Palestinians."

Analysts say the issue is an existential one for Jordan in particular.

Half of Jordan's population of 11 million is of Palestinian origin, and since the establishment of Israel in 1948, many Palestinians have sought refuge there.

In 1970 in what became known as "Black September," clashes erupted between the Jordanian army and Palestinian groups led by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

It resulted in the expulsion of those groups.

But Jordan is also keenly aware of the economic pressure Trump could exercise. Every year, Jordan receives around $750 million in economic assistance from Washington and another $350 million in military aid.

