Inside The Secret CIA Mission That Cleared UAE's Path To Advanced AI Chips

The United States didn't just monitor the UAE's artificial intelligence ambitions from a distance. Behind the scenes, a senior CIA officer was sent to Abu Dhabi to assess one of the country's most powerful leaders while quietly helping bridge the gap between Washington and the Gulf nation's AI ambitions.

Veteran CIA operative Jonny Gannon was assigned in 2023 to determine whether Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, could be trusted with some of America's most advanced AI technology, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

But the assignment soon turned into something much bigger. Rather than simply gathering intelligence, Gannon reportedly became an important link between US officials and the UAE as both sides worked through concerns surrounding G42, the Emirati AI company seeking access to Nvidia's most advanced chips.

Why G42 Was Under Scrutiny

Washington's biggest concern was G42's ties with China. US intelligence believed Beijing was trying to use its relationship with the company to gain access to American technology and AI research. G42's CEO, Peng Xiao, also drew attention because of his previous links to DarkMatter, a cybersecurity company that US investigators later connected to surveillance operations.

The company had reportedly worked on AI-powered surveillance systems, while several former American contractors later became part of a federal investigation into hacking activities.

Those concerns made many officials question whether the UAE should receive cutting-edge American chips at all.

A Mission That Went Beyond Espionage

Instead of only sending reports back to Washington, Gannon built close relationships with both Sheikh Tahnoon and Peng Xiao. As intelligence uncovered possible concerns about G42's links with China, he reportedly shared quiet hints with Emirati officials so they could address the issues.

The company later removed Huawei equipment from its systems, strengthened its compliance measures and worked to reassure US officials that it was distancing itself from Chinese technology.

The approach divided Washington. Some policy makers believed working closely with the UAE would pull an important Middle East ally closer to the United States while reducing China's influence. Others feared America was handing over one of its biggest technological advantages to a country they still did not fully trust.

The Chip Deal Moved Forward

Sheikh Tahnoon spent months convincing American officials that the UAE was serious about meeting their conditions. He agreed to outside compliance checks and repeatedly stressed that artificial intelligence would be central to the UAE's future economy as it prepared for a world beyond oil.

Those efforts slowly changed Washington's position. Instead of blocking the UAE from accessing advanced AI chips, the Biden administration created a framework that allowed the country to receive them under strict conditions. The Trump administration later expanded that access even further by temporarily lifting caps on G42's imports of advanced US chips.

According to the WSJ report, the outcome has helped position the UAE as one of the world's fastest-growing AI hubs. G42 is now working alongside companies such as OpenAI and Nvidia on Stargate UAE, a massive artificial intelligence project under construction in Abu Dhabi.

Gannon has since left the CIA but continues to travel to the UAE, helping connect American companies with Emirati officials, the report added.