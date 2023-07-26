Joe Biden's Remark On How His Administration Has 'Ended Cancer' Stuns Internet

Mr Biden's recent speech has gone viral

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden made tall claims during his recent speech. Mr Biden said that his administration effectively "ended cancer as we know it."

At an event at the White House, Mr Biden spoke about expanding access to mental health care. He discussed his commitment to tackling the US' mental health crises as part of his 'unity agenda'.

The president began his address by speaking about how the COVID-19 pandemic "demonstrated... the need for a lot more help," according to Newsweek.

"One of the things I'm always asked is why Americans have sort of lost faith for a while in being able to do big things. If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do? I said I'd cure cancer. They looked at me like, why cancer? Because no one thinks we can. That's why, and we can. We ended cancer as we know it," the president said.

Conservatives on social media have shared a short clip of Mr Biden's speech on X, formerly Twitter, claiming the US president said he "ended cancer as we know it".

Earlier, Mr Biden y made another blunder when he confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russian President Putin and referred to him as "Vladimir".

''Vladimir and I ... I shouldn't be so familiar," Mr Biden said during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. However, he was quick to realise his mistake and corrected himself in the following sentence.

''Mr. Zelensky and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places,'' he said.

