Joe Biden Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery, Seen With Huge Wound On Head

A video of former US President Joe Biden showing what looked like a severe wound or scar across his forehead has led to concerns about his health. The clip, taken over Labour Day weekend as Biden left a nearby church in Delaware, led to questions among his supporters, given his recent medical history.

Widely shared on social media, the video showed the former president greeting visitors; his hair partially covered a red mark on his scalp. Fred Karger, who took the video and shared it with Inside Edition, said, "I was a little surprised, because it's a noticeable scar."

Karger said the mark might be connected to the surgery the 82-year-old underwent as part of his skin cancer treatment, according to The New York Post.

"It looks fresh, a little hair combed over the scar. It appears to me like someone who had several basal cell skin cancers removed from his head," Karger said.

"President @joebiden leaving church over Labour Day weekend in Rehoboth, Delaware," Karger captioned the post on Instagram.

Biden's medical team verified that the former US president had undergone Mohs surgery, a precise method of eradicating skin cancer, to treat a head lesion. Thin layers of tissue are removed during the treatment until the malignant cells are gone, according to the Mayo Clinic.

His battle with skin cancer began when a basal cell carcinoma was excised from his chest in early 2023. The procedure was deemed successful at the time.

Mr Biden was spotted wearing a bandage in late August when he attended the funeral of former Delaware Governor and Representative Mike Castle at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Greenville.

According to Fox News, the former first lady Jill Biden underwent the same surgery in 2023 to remove multiple lesions, including one over her right eye.

In May 2025, Biden revealed that he had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. The condition is reportedly hormone-sensitive and is currently being treated despite its severity.

"Cancer touches us all," former President Biden posted on social media at the time. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learnt that we are strongest in the broken places."

Biden's long-time doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, declared him "fit to serve" in February 2024 following a standard test at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where the former US President was treated.