What Biden Said On Inflation, Abortion Rights In 1st State Of Union Speech

Joe Biden State Of The Union Address: Women's right to abortion is under attack, Joe Biden said.

With prices rising at rates not seen for four decades, US President Joe Biden named fighting the inflation wave his "top priority," and vowed to wean American supply chains off foreign dependence.

"Too many families are struggling to keep up with their bills," Biden said in his first State of the Union speech. "That's why my top priority is getting prices under control," he said, while encouraging companies to "make it in America" and lower costs that have risen due to global supply chain snarls.

Women's right to abortion in the United States is "under attack as never before," President Joe Biden said Tuesday during his State of the Union address, touching on one of the most divisive issues in the country.

Advancing liberty and justice "requires protecting the rights of women," he said. "If we want to go forward -- not backward -- we must protect access to health care, to preserve a woman's right to choose."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)