Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump Over Reassuring Remarks On Covid-19

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Monday castigated Donald Trump for saying Americans should not be afraid of Covid-19 or let it "dominate your life," even after the president tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tell that to the 205,000 families who lost somebody," said Biden, who faced Trump on stage in their rollercoaster debate last Wednesday, just two days before the president announced his positive diagnosis.

