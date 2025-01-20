Advertisement

Joe Biden Shares Final Selfie At White House With Jill Biden

Outgoing President Joe Biden took a final selfie at the White House with Jill Biden as President of the United States and First Lady.

Washington:

The couple clicked a picture in front of the White House which was posted by the President of the United States on X. 

Biden captioned the photo as, "One more selfie for the road. We love you, America."

A user on X has commented, "America will miss the two great people. You brought decency to the White House. I can't stand the chaos of the next four years", while another said, "You say you love America, yet every act proved you sold us out to the highest bidder. Your pardon of Fauci, Milley, and the J6 panel speak volumes."

Biden's presidency lasted one-term, after incoming president Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamal Harris to become the second US president to have non-consecutive terms.

