Joe Biden Sends 1,000 More US Troops To Kabul To Aid Evacuations: Pentagon

US President Joe Biden on Sunday authorized the deployment of another 1,000 US troops to Kabul to aid in the effort to evacuate thousands of US and Afghan civilians, a Pentagon official said, as the Taliban entered the Afghan capital and took control.

In all, 6,000 US soldiers will be in Kabul "in the coming days," the official said on condition of anonymity, as those seeking safe passage out of Afghanistan converged on the airport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)