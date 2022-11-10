Joe Biden Says 'Intention To Run Again For 2nd Term In Office, But...'

Joe Biden said he will decide next year for his second term in office.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was his "intention to run again" for a second term in office, but that he would decide for sure "early next year."

"Our intention is to run again," he said referring to his wife Jill.

Speaking after midterm elections in which his Democratic Party recorded a surprisingly strong performance, he said "that's been our intention regardless of what the outcome of this election was.

"It'd be early next year we make that judgement."

