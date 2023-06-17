Joe Biden Mocked After Ending Gun Control Reform Speech With 'God Save The Queen'

Mr Biden ended his by telling his audience, "God save the Queen."

In a goof up, United States President Joe Biden unexpectedly signed off a speech on gun control reforms by saying, "God save the Queen, man", as per a report in Fox News. Many audience members present in the room at the University of Hartford campus in Connecticut on Friday were perplexed by the same.

A student questioned the President about his "fourth-place standing in the 2020 Iowa caucuses" to which he replied, "Is that the truth? Now, do not make a lie - as that scene in the John Wayne movie - don't make me a dog-faced, lying, pony-soldier."

"I will stand in front of each section - no, I really mean it -- if you can see the camera they can see you. It is the least consequential part of this whole meeting for you, I promise," he added. He then said, "All right. God Save the Queen, man," before turning around to figure out how to exit the platform.

Joe Biden ends his remarks in Connecticut with "God save the queen man."

He then immediately proceeds to ask which direction he should leave the stage.

25th amendment anyone? pic.twitter.com/dGrtKzXayW — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 16, 2023

It is to be noted that "God Save the Queen"' was the national anthem of the United Kingdom under Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September last year. It was also used as a customary nationalistic statement during her seven-decade-long reign. Interestingly, the phrase used by Mr Biden is also closely identified with the country that colonised the US. Connecticut, where the President was speaking, was one of the 13 colonies which formally renounced British rule in 1776, the outlet added.

The White House pool report also seemed puzzled by Mr Biden's comment. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton provided an explanation for his remark to Todd Gillman of Dallas Morning News and said, "He couldn't do the full ropeline due to weather, and was commenting to someone in the crowd."

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. In September last year, President Biden forgot about the death of Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski and repeatedly searched the crowd for her and called her name while on stage at an event. Ms Walorski died in a car accident in August 2022.

At that time, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Mr Biden was looking for the Congresswoman because she was "top of mind."