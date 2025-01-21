Joe Biden Leaves Letter For Donald Trump, A Look At The Oval Office Tradition

When Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, he returned with a renewed pledge to "put America first," declaring "the golden age of America begins right now."

Among the traditions accompanying his inauguration was a letter left by Joe Biden, a gesture that has come to symbolise the peaceful transfer of power in the nation's history.

According to The Washington Post, while Biden confirmed he left a letter for Trump, the outgoing President refrained from sharing its contents, preserving the confidentiality of a ritual that dates back decades.

The origin of the tradition

The practice began with President Ronald Reagan, who, in 1989, left a light-hearted note for his successor, George H.W. Bush, on an illustration of an elephant overcome by turkeys. "Don't let the turkeys get you down," read the note.

Since then, every president has upheld this custom, with the letters often offering insight into the challenges and responsibilities of the presidency.

Here's a look at some of the letters shared:

1989: Reagan to George H.W. Bush

Reagan's letter to Bush, his vice president, reflected camaraderie and encouragement. "George I treasure the memories we share and wish you all the very best. You'll be in my prayers," Reagan wrote, signing off with a warm farewell to their Thursday lunches.

1993: George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton

In a gesture of humility and bipartisanship, Bush addressed his successor from the opposing party, Bill Clinton, with grace. "You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you," he wrote. Bush also added, "There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice, but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course."

2001: Bill Clinton to George W. Bush

Clinton's letter to George W. Bush emphasised the honour and joy of leading the nation. "Like me, you are especially fortunate to lead our country in a time of profound and largely positive change, when old questions, not just about the role of government, but about the very nature of our nation, must be answered anew. You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day you are President of all of us," Clinton wrote, wishing Bush "success and much happiness" in the role.

2009: George W. Bush to Barack Obama

Bush's note to Obama acknowledged the weight of the office and offered advice. "There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your 'friends' will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me. No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead," Bush wrote.

2017: Barack Obama to Donald Trump

Obama's letter to Trump was the longest publicly accessible note to date and struck a reflective tone.

"First, we've both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It's up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard.

"Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It's up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that's expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.

"Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions - like the rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties - that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them," Obama wrote.

Trump later described the letter as "beautiful" and expressed gratitude for the gesture.