Video: Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears At Thanksgiving Event

United States President Joe Biden confused American singer Taylor Swift with Britney Spears during the annual Thanksgiving event on Monday, as per a report in Sky News. The day also marked the President's 81st birthday. Mr Biden said that the birds had to be "patient" to reach there. "Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles."

Then, surprising the guests at the White House, Mr Biden confused singers Britney Spears with Taylor Swift. "You could say it's even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney's tour. She's down, it's kind of warm in Brazil right now."

Joe Biden mistakes Taylor Swift for Britney Spears during speech



(🎥: @breatheonmiley) pic.twitter.com/3hlbYc2OSl — UPROXX (@UPROXX) November 21, 2023

Mr Biden joked about his age at the ceremony saying "As much of you know, it's difficult turning 60. It was just one of a series of quips by him, who would be 82 if reelected to a second term next year, and 86 when he left the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old died during Taylor Swift's show in Brazil. The death came in an overheated venue in Rio de Janeiro during which Ms Swift, as seen in videos on social media, tried to help thirsty fans by dispatching aides to pass out water bottles and even throwing one to the audience herself.

"It's with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight," Swift said in a post on Instagram to her millions of followers. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

She then postponed her show on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro due to scorching heat, the day after the death of a fan who fell ill in the sweltering concert venue. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio," Swift wrote on Instagram about two hours before she was to go on stage. "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to, and always will, come first."

