Joe Biden Claims There Are '54 States' In US, Remark Shocks Internet

Joe Biden claimed that he campaigned in '54 states'

US President Joe Biden has once again become the topic of discussion on social media for his gaffe. This time, the 79-year-old claimed that he campaigned in '54 states' in 2018 to defend Obamacare. He was delivering a speech at the 'Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception' on Friday.

During his speech, Mr Biden claimed that trump had campaigned on replacing Obamacare but the Democrats campaigned hard in 2018 to prevent it from happening.

The US President in his speech said, "And, of course, they're going try for their 499th time, or whatever the number is - they're still determined to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. And, by the way, if they do, that means - not a joke, everybody."

Further in the speech, he said, "That's why we defeated it in 2018 when they tried to do it. We went to 54 states."

"The reason is people didn't realize that the only reason anybody who has a pre-existing condition can get health care is because of that Affordable Care Act," Biden said during his address. He warned, "these protections will be gone as well if Republicans get their way."

As soon as the clip surfaced online, social media users blasted Mr Biden for his latest gaffe. A user wrote, "Joe Biden now says there are 54 states. I guess if you count the states of denial, confusion, delusion and disaster that his Regime has caused he just might be on to something."

Another user commented, "Biden says there are 54 states in America. Next speech he will explain the 81 million votes."

The third user wrote, "Joe Biden said he's been to 54 states. Jesus Help us all."

"Joe Biden apparently thinks that there are 54 states. This guy is completely senile," the fourth commented.

Earlier, Mr Biden congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the new Prime Minister of the UK. During his speech, the US President stumbled over Mr Sunak's name, calling him "Rashee Sanook".

