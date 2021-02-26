Joe Biden Calls Saudi King Before Release Of Khashoggi Report. (FILE)

President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to Saudi Arabia's defense but stressed the importance of human rights Thursday in a long-delayed first call with Saudi King Salman, the White House said.

They discussed "the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups," a statement said.

However, Biden also "affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law" in the call, which was overshadowed by a soon-to-be-released US intelligence report on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)