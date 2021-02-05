Biden Calls On Myanmar Military To 'Relinquish Power'

The Burmese military should relinquish power they have seized, Joe Biden said (File)

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Myanmar's military to "relinquish power" in the Southeast Asian nation and release the government officials and activists detained in this week's coup.

"There can be no doubt: in a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election," Biden said in his first major foreign policy speech as president.

"The Burmese military should relinquish power they have seized, release the advocates and activists and officials they have detained, lift the restrictions in telecommunications, and refrain from violence."

