Joe Biden Blacklists 28 More Chinese Firms To Investors, Says White House

US President Joe Biden blacklisted an additional 28 Chinese firms linked to Beijing's "military-industrial complex" and barred them from American investment, the White House announced Thursday.

The move increased the Trump era blacklist of 31 firms to 59 and expanded the national emergency over Chinese surveillance technology used to "facilitate repression or serious human rights abuses," which "undermine the security or democratic values of the United States and our allies," the Biden administration said.

