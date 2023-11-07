Biden, Netanyahu Discuss 'Tactical Pauses' In Gaza As War Intensifies

Biden, Netanyahu discussed a "pause" in gaza as death count surpassed 10,000, mostly women and children.

US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday discussed the potential for "pauses" in the Israeli military's operations in Gaza, as the death toll in the territory surpassed 10,000.

"The two leaders discussed the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and to enable potential hostage releases," the White House said in a statement.

The fighting in the Palestinian territory raged for a 31st day Monday since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel October 7 in which 1,400 people were killed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)