"No Annexation": NDTV's Netanyahu Exclusive On Israel's Big Gaza Plan

Israel will increase its military operations in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza but will not annex it entirely, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told NDTV. Instead, Israel is preparing to establish a new 'security perimeter' inside Gaza -- which is already heavily barriered with just one crossing point controlled solely by the Israeli government. Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Israel is aiming for the elimination of Hamas and is working towards the return of hostages.

The plan involves significant military movement but stops short of a complete territorial takeover. The Prime Minister added that Gaza would eventually be handed over to a transitional governing authority. The Israeli plan also involves the setting up of a security perimeter in Gaza to prevent future incursions.

Israeli officials maintain that the war could end immediately if Hamas surrenders and lays down arms, adding that any new military operations will avoid large-scale loss of civilian life. The latest Israeli offensive, which began in the aftermath of the October 7 attack by Hamas, has killed at least 61,158 people in Gaza.

While Israeli forces claim to have severely weakened Hamas, the group continues to launch sporadic attacks. Gaza's infrastructure is devastated, and the region is nearing famine.

International negotiations involving Egypt, Qatar, and the US have yet to deliver a lasting ceasefire despite months of talks. Multiple ceasefire attempts -- including a six-week pause negotiated by the Trump administration in January -- have failed to yield a solution. That truce saw 25 hostages released alive and the bodies of 8 others returned, alongside a surge in humanitarian assistance.

Israel pulled out of that agreement in March, citing Hamas' refusal to disarm and the need for more hostages to be released. Talks since then have faltered, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith.

The Israeli PM told NDTV that Hamas could "end the war tomorrow" by surrendering its weapons and releasing hostages unconditionally. However, Hamas has made its own demands clear: the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, and international guarantees that Israel will not resume hostilities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to convene his security cabinet today to evaluate the situation further. Any ground incursion into remaining population centres would risk heavy civilian casualties and endanger remaining Israeli hostages believed to be held in those areas.

Gaza remains under near-total blockade, with aid convoys frequently disrupted. Humanitarian agencies warn of imminent famine, citing shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel.

Israeli airstrikes continue, targeting what the military says are militant hideouts. Civilian casualties remain high. The Israeli government insists that efforts are underway to expand humanitarian corridors, though access remains limited and intermittent.

Israel-India Ties

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil -- a revenue source the White House says is sustaining Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Netanyahu believes that the tensions between India and the United States can be eased because of the close friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump.

"President Trump and PM Modi are terrific friends and have so much common ground. A way can be found," he said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also acknowledged how India used Israeli machinery during Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory action against Pakistan after Pakistan-based terrorists carried out an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

"Israeli equipment used during Operation Sindoor worked well. They were battle-proven," PM Netanyahu said.