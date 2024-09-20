Diplomatic Solution To Israel-Hezbollah Conflict 'Achievable': Biden

Biden believes there can still be a diplomatic resolution between Israel and Hezbollah.

US President Joe Biden believes there can still be a diplomatic resolution to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah following a series of pager and walkie-talkie bombings, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

"He believes it's achievable," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing. "The president continues to believe that we have to be optimistic and a diplomatic resolution is the best way."

