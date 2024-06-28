Biden Arrives In Georgia For Presidential Debate With Trump

US President Joe Biden arrived in Georgia on Thursday for his first debate with Donald Trump.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Georgia on Thursday for his first debate of the 2024 election cycle with his predecessor Donald Trump -- a high-stakes event for both candidates.

Air Force One touched down at a military base about an hour's drive from the capital Atlanta, where the debate will take place at CNN's headquarters beginning at 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday).

