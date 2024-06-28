Biden Arrives In Georgia For Presidential Debate With Trump

Biden-Trump Debate: Air Force One touched down at a military base about an hour's drive from the capital Atlanta, where the debate will take place at CNN's headquarters beginning at 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday).

US President Joe Biden arrived in Georgia on Thursday for his first debate of the 2024 election cycle with his predecessor Donald Trump -- a high-stakes event for both candidates.

Air Force One touched down at a military base about an hour's drive from the capital Atlanta, where the debate will take place at CNN's headquarters beginning at 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday).

